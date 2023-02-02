Insider Buying: OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Brian Choi acquired 5,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $56,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,223,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,926,787.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Brian Choi purchased 2,075 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $23,779.50.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPBK traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,295. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OP Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 124,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in OP Bancorp by 41.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in OP Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on OP Bancorp to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

