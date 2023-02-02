Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,614 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $1,422,257.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,174 shares in the company, valued at $58,312,559.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, January 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.42, for a total value of $1,364,629.88.

On Thursday, January 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $1,274,355.16.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.79, for a total value of $1,298,905.06.

On Thursday, January 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,053,233.78.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $1,073,304.40.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $1,178,653.62.

On Friday, December 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,262,812.40.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $1,283,486.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total value of $1,167,110.86.

On Monday, December 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,168,747.52.

Atlassian Stock Up 7.1 %

Atlassian stock traded up $12.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,788,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,637. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.35. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $352.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.