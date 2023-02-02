Insider Selling: Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells 11,339 Shares of Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Avantor Stock Up 1.8 %

AVTR traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,574,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avantor Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 59.6% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 120,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth $387,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 39.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 11.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,645,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,287,000 after purchasing an additional 270,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

