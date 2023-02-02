Insider Selling: Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells 11,339 Shares of Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Avantor Stock Up 1.8 %
AVTR traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,574,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
