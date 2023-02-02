Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CFO Sells 10,511 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 10,511 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $642,852.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,937.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Axonics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.94. 747,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,829. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average is $67.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.54 and a beta of 0.40. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axonics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,935,000 after buying an additional 991,055 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Axonics during the third quarter worth approximately $67,775,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Axonics by 48.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,871,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,855,000 after purchasing an additional 611,091 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Axonics by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 400,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Axonics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 834,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,752,000 after purchasing an additional 319,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

