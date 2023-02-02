Insider Selling: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Insider Sells 3,244 Shares of Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) insider Andrew James King sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $80,061.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,199.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew James King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $258,200.00.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

Chinook Therapeutics stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 588,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,994. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.21). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 207.15%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 287,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 32.6% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,595,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,877,000 after purchasing an additional 882,985 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDNY shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

