Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells 149,554 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 149,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $276,674.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,893,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Barry Canton sold 145,907 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $265,550.74.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Barry Canton sold 158,748 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $274,634.04.

On Monday, January 23rd, Barry Canton sold 143,808 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $251,664.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Barry Canton sold 199,843 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $341,731.53.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Barry Canton sold 151,530 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $281,845.80.

On Thursday, January 12th, Barry Canton sold 190,343 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $323,583.10.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Barry Canton sold 157,798 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $236,697.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $58,734.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Barry Canton sold 206,448 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $344,768.16.

On Thursday, December 15th, Barry Canton sold 103,547 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $166,710.67.

Shares of NYSE DNA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,426,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,441,596. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $6.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.28 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,658,000 after acquiring an additional 40,099,800 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 144,384,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565,211 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,514,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532,370 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,190,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 778,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

