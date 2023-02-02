Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CFO Sells 13,481 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $1,880,060.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,090,629.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hess Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:HES traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.78. 3,473,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.09 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HES. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Hess by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.