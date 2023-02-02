INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Shares Down 0.9%

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.34). 759,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,318,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.35).

INSPECS Group Trading Up 8.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £109.81 million and a PE ratio of -23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 118.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other INSPECS Group news, insider Robin Totterman purchased 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £8,192.80 ($10,118.32).

About INSPECS Group

INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames, as well as lens products. The company offers its eyewear under the Viktor & Rolf, Valerie, Ivana Helsinki, Lyle & Scott, Barbour, Day Birger, Liberty London, Henri Lloyd, Et Mikkelsen, Caterpillar, and BOTANIQ brand names.

