Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 940,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the previous session’s volume of 269,953 shares.The stock last traded at $11.15 and had previously closed at $10.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IAS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.
Integral Ad Science Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
