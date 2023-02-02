Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 940,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the previous session’s volume of 269,953 shares.The stock last traded at $11.15 and had previously closed at $10.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IAS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $35,445.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,732 shares of company stock worth $79,331. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

