Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 837 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $1,273,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 203,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,245,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at $39,971,132.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,160,902 shares of company stock worth $4,917,824 and have sold 922,908 shares worth $75,009,142. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $84.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.68. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.12, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

