Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 1,353 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $104.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.58 and a 200 day moving average of $99.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

