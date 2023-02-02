Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $175.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

