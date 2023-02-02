Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IWN stock opened at $153.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.64. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.