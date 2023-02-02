Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $837,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $105.39 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $163.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

