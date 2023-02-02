Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

