Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $810,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in EQT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in EQT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in EQT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in EQT by 2.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $40.97. EQT Co. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $51.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

