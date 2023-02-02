Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Aptiv by 15.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 49.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.93. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $147.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

