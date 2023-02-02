Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 2.9 %

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,075,206.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $923,083.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,096,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,625,892.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,075,206.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 311,900 shares of company stock valued at $24,233,003 over the last 90 days. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $83.40.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also

