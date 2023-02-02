Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,597 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250,445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

