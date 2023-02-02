International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 35,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 80,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $135.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.38. The company has a market cap of $122.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Featured Articles

