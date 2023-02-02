International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Argus

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 85,816 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in International Paper by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 59,726 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in International Paper by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

