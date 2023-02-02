Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,424 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1,006.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EELV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 187,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,490. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $26.42.

