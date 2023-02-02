Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for February 2nd (ALGN, BDN, BLRDF, ELROF, FDX, FLIDY, GDNGY, IX, META, MGRC)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, February 2nd:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $307.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $165.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF)

was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue from a reduce rating to a buy rating.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $233.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $204.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $240.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $190.00.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) was upgraded by analysts at Handelsbanken from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

PT Gudang Garam Tbk (OTC:GDNGY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $220.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $215.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $136.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $220.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $104.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $127.00 price target on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $81.00.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$62.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$63.00.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was upgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a sell rating.

