IOST Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $187.59 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOST has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

