iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $53.27.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 22,795 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 194,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

