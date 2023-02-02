iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $92.33. The stock had a trading volume of 265,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,665. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.17. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.