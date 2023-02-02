iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $23.40 on Thursday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $224,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $382,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.