iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.009.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IBTE opened at $23.91 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.18% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

