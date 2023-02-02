iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 7th

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTJ opened at $22.26 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04.

