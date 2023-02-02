iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $24.79.

