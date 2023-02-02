iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.31

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.312 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EMB opened at $89.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.65. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.35 and a one year high of $105.83.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

