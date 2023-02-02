iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWXGet Rating) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,361 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.71% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $58,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 168.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $55.68.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

