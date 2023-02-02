iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Trading Down 1.9%

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $24.39. 31,817 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 21,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.52% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

