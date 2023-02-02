iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.70

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 2236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 858,461 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 8,564.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter valued at $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter worth about $442,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

