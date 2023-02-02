iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.186 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $37.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

