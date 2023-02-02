iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 110,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.40 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.30.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

