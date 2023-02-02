iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $115,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $428.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.48. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $507.88.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

