iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $417.61. 1,545,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,956. The business’s 50 day moving average is $395.07 and its 200-day moving average is $393.90. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.