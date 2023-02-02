iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Trimmed by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 135,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 414,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $62.47 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

