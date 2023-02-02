iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $62.90. The company had a trading volume of 379,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,958. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

