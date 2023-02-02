iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,160. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $52.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 434.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

