iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Sold by Grand Wealth Management LLC

Grand Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 116.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 434.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BGRN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.70. 15,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,829. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $52.94.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.