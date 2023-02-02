ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of ISS A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ISS A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ISS A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ISS A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of ISS A/S from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ISS A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.00.

ISS A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS ISSDY opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. ISS A/S has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $11.29.

About ISS A/S

ISS A/S is engaged in the provision of facility services. The firm operates through the following segments Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia & Pacific, Americas, and Other Countries. The Continental Europe comprises the previous Western and Eastern Europe regions excluding the UK and Ireland.

