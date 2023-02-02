Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Price Performance
Shares of ISDR opened at $28.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.84. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $30.35.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Issuer Direct
Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.
