Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 170.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,980 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,752 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 495.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 45,328,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37,718,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,495,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948,019 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,815,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,371,000 after purchasing an additional 589,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

ITUB stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.