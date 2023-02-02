iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Down to $21.15

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $20.05. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 19,875 shares trading hands.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $711.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.48% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

About iTeos Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,203,000 after buying an additional 1,718,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,089,000 after buying an additional 948,540 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,499,000 after buying an additional 415,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 146.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 332,625 shares during the period.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

