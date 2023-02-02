iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Down to $21.15

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $20.05. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 19,875 shares trading hands.
iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $711.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.48% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
