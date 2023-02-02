Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $186.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $181.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.90 and its 200 day moving average is $188.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $164.49 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.