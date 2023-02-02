JOE Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One JOE token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $74.02 million and $12.28 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JOE has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JOE

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,385,133 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

