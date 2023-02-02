John B. Chang Sells 2,000 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $70.17. 76,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,810. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.71 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 165,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 307,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,566,000 after acquiring an additional 87,971 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

