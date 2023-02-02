John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2023

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPIGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HPI traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $18.11. 82,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,036. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $983,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 77.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 64.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $445,000.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

See Also

Dividend History for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI)

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.