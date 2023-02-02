John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HPI traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $18.11. 82,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,036. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $983,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 77.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 64.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $445,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

