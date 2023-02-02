John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE HPI traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $18.11. 82,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,036. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
